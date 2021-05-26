So, Wait, Can We Make Out in Bars Again Now?
After receiving Johnson & Johnson's one-and-done vaccine, I walked into a bar for the first time in roughly 15 months. As someone who's been single for the entirety of the pandemic, save a few cold, dull outdoor dates set up on apps, I've been hyper-focused on the concept of meeting a potential love interest in the wild. Despite knowing that I was fully inoculated, my heart pounded in my chest as the host checked my temperature and seated me and a vaxxed friend at a table. The Dr. Fauci on my shoulder shot me a cautionary glance while visions of shot girl summer played in my head.www.instyle.com