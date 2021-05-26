The Sandman Announces Additional Cast—With Preferred Pronouns for Performers!
Netflix’s The Sandman is gearing up to be an amazing adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic series. From Gwendoline Christie starring as Lucifer to Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, we were already excited about what this series had in store for us, and now we’re getting additional cast, including Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more! But there was something even more exciting in the announcement: the inclusion of preferred pronouns for each performer!www.themarysue.com