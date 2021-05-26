Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Here’s your off-season Managing Madrid Podcast schedule!

By Managing Madrid
managingmadrid.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe concluded our final post-game podcast of the season last week for the men’s team — but our quest to provide you with as much value as possible doesn’t stop there. A few weeks ago, we put out a call to our Patrons to see what they’d like to see this summer, and the responses were many, and they were all great. Many suggested we take a break. How kind, but we are, in fact, psychopaths. After going through all of your suggestions, we’re proud to announce that we’ll be doing at the very minimum three podcasts per week, and that all starts now. In addition to covering every single Real Madrid player (including the ones on loan) during the Euros and Copa on the website, we’ll do it in podcast form too, involving virtually the whole Managing Madrid team.

www.managingmadrid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Copa#Madrid Podcast#Managing Madrid#Madridistas#Mailbags#Spanish#Podcast Form#Recap#Transfer News#Emergency Podcasts#Weekends#Bonus#Roundup#Loan#Call#Historical Segment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Podcast
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemanagingmadrid.com

Managing Madrid Podcast: The goodbye Zizou / next coach mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:. - Our initial reactions to Zinedine Zidane leaving. - Sergio Ramos’s quotes about Antonio Conte back in 2018. - Conte vs Raul. - Conte’s tactics. - How would Massimiliano Allegri have done?. - Best footballer-turned-manager...
Soccerchatsports.com

Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane has decided to resign as Real Madrid coach, the Spanish side confirmed on Thursday. Sources told ESPN the decision was made on Wednesday after Zidane had asked the club for a few days to consider his future. Later on Wednesday, he confirmed the move to Madrid's board, and then the squad.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Managing Madrid Podcast: Carlo Ancelotti Emergency Podcast

On this patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse, Om Arvind, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:. Initial thoughts on Ancelotti news and eventual appointment. Why Conte was not the best fit for Real Madrid. Continuity appointment following Zidane. How Ancelotti fared at Everton. Which players benefit the most from...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Real Madrid’s kit for the 2021/22 season leaked

Real Madrid’s new shirt for the 2021/22 season has been leaked according to Diario AS. Images have emerged featuring Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Marco Asensio wearing the new gear at the Alfredo De Stefano, as well as one of Ferland Mendy from behind that illustrates the lettering on each kit in the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana; La Liga has a unified typeface.
UEFAAS.com

Chelsea, City, Bayern or Inter - Madrid's possibles rivals in next season's Champions League

Next season's Champions League is starting to take shapes as nearly all of Europe's league competitions have been concluded. Real Madrid, who finished second in LaLiga, will go into Pot 2 - despite being second in UEFA's ranking, and could be drawn against some of the favourites such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan or newly-crowned champions Chelsea. Obviously, clubs from the same country cannot land in the same group so Madrid won't face Atlético, Barcelona or Villarreal in the group stage.
Soccerworldcapitaltimes.com

Source: Zidane steps down as Real Madrid manager

- Advertisement - Real beat Villarreal 2-1 in their final game of the La Liga season on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to overtake rivals Atletico Madrid, who secured a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid to clinch the trophy. Speaking after that match, Zidane said he was “p—ed off”...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Real Sociedad

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Samara Ortíz Cruz, Ivana Andrés, Marta Corredera, Claudia Florentino. MID: Thaisa, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Teresa Abelleira. FWD: Olga Carmona, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Jessica Martínez. Absences: Daiane (injury), Malena Ortíz Cruz (injury), Chioma Ubogagu, Ariana Arias (often called up from...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Ranking the Real Madrid coaches who came back

Strictly speaking, Carlo Ancelotti is the 12th Real Madrid coach to manage the club in two separate stints. The first two were pre-1950s, the first being former legendary Jacinto Quincoces who managed the club for the 1945-46 season and returned two years later for a brief stint before being let go once again. Between Quincoces two rounds as manager, Baltasar Albeniz managed the team. He also returned as coach for the 1950-51 season, though, like Quincoces was also sacked before he could oversee a significant number of games.
UEFAAS.com

UEFA modify the design of the patches on Champions League shirts: here is Real Madrid's

UEFA have updated the design of the patches which clubs who have won the Champions League wear on their shirts ahead of the next edition of the tournament. The old design was an oval patch with a line illustration of the Champions League trophy along with the number of times the club has own the competition in the centre. The new design is circular and features the iconic, Champions League ball with its star motif and the number of tournaments won in the middle.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Ancelotti Promises To Introduce Spectacular, Quality Football To Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has promised to introduce an attacking, spectacular, quality, and intense football to the team ahead of the new season. The Italian tactician made this known in an interview with Real Madrid TV. Despite his work with Napoli and Everton having not exactly been box-office since his first dismissal from the […]
UEFAbesoccer.com

Premier League clubs call for Florentino Perez to scrap ESL

There are still three clubs keen on the European Super League. That is why the six Premier League sides who were set to play in it, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have called for it to be shelved completely. The European Super League lasted just 72...
Basketballtonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Valencia vs Real Madrid Game 1 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Valencia vs Real Madrid Game 1 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Real Madrid are hosting Valencia Basket Club at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 1 of the Spanish ACB semifinal. Real Madrid eliminated Gran Canaria in the quarterfinals with 2-0 wins. They are 22-1 in their previous 23 matches and are 10-1 in their previous 11 at home. Valencia eliminated the defending champions Baskonia in the opening round with 2-1 wins. They are 3-2 in their previous five matches and have back-to-back road defeats.