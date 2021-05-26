Here’s your off-season Managing Madrid Podcast schedule!

We concluded our final post-game podcast of the season last week for the men’s team — but our quest to provide you with as much value as possible doesn’t stop there. A few weeks ago, we put out a call to our Patrons to see what they’d like to see this summer, and the responses were many, and they were all great. Many suggested we take a break. How kind, but we are, in fact, psychopaths. After going through all of your suggestions, we’re proud to announce that we’ll be doing at the very minimum three podcasts per week, and that all starts now. In addition to covering every single Real Madrid player (including the ones on loan) during the Euros and Copa on the website, we’ll do it in podcast form too, involving virtually the whole Managing Madrid team.