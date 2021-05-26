Boy’s Love Series Given Brings Band Together for Live-Action Adaptation

It kind of feels that the Gargoyles story is moving in the right direction when it comes to bringing it back to the attention of the consumers, but one has to wonder when it’s going to happen that we’ll see a live-action version of the show, if ever. To be fair, it does feel like the right time, since Disney is surging and bringing back several ideas that have changed according to the current era. There is the idea that this show might have to be a hybrid of CGI and live-action since the main characters, the titular gargoyles, don’t really feel as though they’d be represented in the best way by using practical effects. From their different sizes to their appearance, practical effects likely wouldn’t cover what was needed, at least not in a way that would prove effective when it comes to really showing what the creatures are all about. Plus, the use of CGI could allow Keith David to come back and apply his voice to the character of Goliath, along with the others if their voice actors were interested in this project. The idea of a movie has been floated before, but obviously nothing has come of it quite yet, though people continue to bring it around now and then, as though to see if it’s going to stick this time. That’s about all that one can expect sometimes since Disney has been quite busy for a while now, and thinking that Gargoyles, a show that lasted for three seasons, would be given the type of consideration it needs to become a movie, is hopeful at best. It’s a hope that’s not about to die out just yet, but when the best that one can expect is the board game that’s on its way to the public, it’s hard to stay positive that Disney will finally pull the trigger on this idea.