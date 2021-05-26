‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Vanna White Explained Why She Has to Be ‘Awake’ to Do Her Job

During a 2012 interview, Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White opened up about some of the intricacies of her job on the game show. White spoke with WBOC‘s DelmarvaLife as part of their “Monday Memories” series. She revealed details on what it’s like to be the hostess on one of the most famous game show‘s on American television. The longtime Wheel of Fortune letter turner admits it’s not the hardest job in the world. Yet every job involves a certain amount of concentration at times, and hers is no different.