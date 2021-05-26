Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe hookups and heartbreaks of Generation are coming back for another round very soon. The buzzy new teen series explored the diversity in dating as a young person growing up today in its first eight episodes that dropped earlier in 2021, and now the series is returning to cap off its debut season with another eight episodes that look even more intense and dramatic. Get ready for cute dates, teary breakups, and a whole lot of queer excellence, because Generation Season 1, Part 2 is on its way to give you life, and the first look at the new episodes is absolutely packed with drama.

TV Series
TV Series
Entertainment
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
Society
Society
TV Series

The 'iCarly' revival trailer is here and it's giving us serious nostalgia

Nearly 10 years after the original “iCarly” left us wondering if Carly and her best friend/neighbor Freddie would ever get together, the show’s revival trailer is finally here and … well, we’re still wondering?. The trailer, released Tuesday, shows Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove) restarting her iconic web series that...
TV Series

Let's Dissect Every Tiny Clue In The New Cruel Summer Promo, Shall We?

Throughout Cruel Summer, one question has persisted in viewers’ minds: How did Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) end up trapped in vice principal Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) basement? She was held captive until summer of 1994, but the show still hasn’t revealed all the horrifying details of what went down. Well, buckle up: The Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9 promo teases some major Kate reveals.
Celebrities

Anna Konkle interview: ‘PEN15’

“I think it’s the worst times in a lot of peoples’ lives,” admits Anna Konkle, the star, co-creator and co-writer of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy “PEN15.” “It wasn’t really something that people were talking about that much in mainstream media. It was the Nickelodeon version or whatever shiny, kid-like version. And the reality that we had lived was this really awkward, weird moment between childhood and teenhood.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Behind Viral Videos

The power of user-generated video for publishers

Let me take you back to December 2010, when Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest outside a government office in the town of Sidi Bouzid. In a matter of days his act of defiance set off a revolutionary movement, which became known as the Arab Spring, that rippled across the Middle East and North Africa, toppling several long-standing authoritarian regimes.
Charities

How the Next Generation is Changing Philanthropy

The face of philanthropy is changing. With an estimated 59 trillion dollars of inherited wealth passing on to Millennials and Gen Z, philanthropy is no longer the domain of the accomplished and wealthy. The next generation is motivated to share their wealth unlike ever before, seeing a massive need for change in their communities, the nation, and the world. So it’s not just the face of philanthropy that is changing, but it’s very core. Here are some ways the next generation is changing philanthropy.
TV Series

Here's Where Miranda Cosgrove And Jennette McCurdy Stand Ahead Of The iCarly Reboot

Nickelodeon birthed a lot of incredible on-screen and off-screen friendships, like Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies from Victorious, and Drake Bell and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh. The bond formed between iCarly's stars was just as strong and has stood the test of time. Despite the show ending in 2012, it seems like Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy are still friends.
Redlands, CA

Making beautiful music through the generations

Marilyn Gould Turnquist ’53 was at first hesitant about the idea of attending the University of Redlands like her mother, Helen Barker Gould ’21, and uncle, Erwin Barker ’21, but Helen had loved her time at Redlands so much and wanted Marilyn to have the same experience. It didn’t take long for Marilyn to love it, too.
TV Series
UPI News

Miranda Cosgrove goes from 'iCarly' to influencer in new trailer

June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the official trailer to its iCarly reboot Tuesday. The new series premieres June 17 on the streaming service. The trailer shows original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress reuniting to create new online content. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett join the cast.
Video Games

A Restored Version of 1993 'Super Mario Bros.' Film Adds 20 Minutes of Deleted Scenes

Thanks to the Internet, the 1993 cult classic Super Mario Bros. film has now received a restored version with an extra 20 minutes of deleted scenes. The project was spearheaded by The Movie Archive, which mostly dug into the VHS release of the ’90s picture. Unfortunately, many of the scenes were of terrible quality, and so the team employed the help of editor and artist Garrett Gilchrist — whose previous works include restoring various Muppet projects and The Thief and the Cobbler — to restore the footage into viewable quality.
Music

Billie's New Song Is A Brutal Takedown Of An Ex, But Is It About Q?

Billie Eilish tends to to write very personal music. So personal, in fact, fans often think they know exactly who her songs are about. When Eilish released her April 2021 single “Your Power,” fans presumed it was written about her ex-boyfriend, Q. Now, with her follow-up single, they think she’s taking shots at him again. Fans are speculating about whether Billie Eilish's "Lost Cause" is about Q, and they might be onto something.
Music

Lucy Parle signs recording deal with Sydney boutique label Double Drummer

17-year-old Central Coast singer-songwriter Lucy Parle has cemented her status as one to be watched after signing with Sydney-based boutique label Double Drummer. News of Parle’s signing arrives off the back of her taking out first place in the Teen category of the International Songwriters Competition (ISC) for her upcoming single, ‘Back Up’.
TV Series

‘Love Death + Robots’ Pulls Back the Curtain in New Clips

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Netflix’s hit animated series Death Love + Robots. The animated series spans sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and comedy and is known for exploring adult topics including bigotry, war, free will, and human nature. Unique animation styles that range from 2D and stop motion to photo-real 3D CGI are featured in every episode. If you haven’t watched Vol. 2 – it’s fantastic. It includes eight episodes based on stories written by J.G. Ballard, John Scalzi, Neil Asher, Paolo Bacigalupi, and more.
Music

Taylor Swift Breaks Vinyl Sales Record

Vinyl albums have been gaining in popularity again! And Taylor Swift has a new “record” on her long list of accomplishments. The pop star smashed the all-time record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week for her ‘Evermore’ album. Swift sold over 40-thousand copies of the album in the U.S. in the first three days of its release, beating Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’, which sold 40,000 copies in its first week of release in 2014. The project was originally released in 2020, but just came out on vinyl last Friday. Do you buy vinyl? What was your 1st vinyl record?
Violent Crimes

Chloë Sevigny and Timothée Chalamet to Star In Luca Guadagnino’s New Film

New details are emerging about Luca Guadagnino’s hotly anticipated new horror film, Bones And All. According to reports, the director – who was interviewed for the A/W18 issue of AnOther Magazine – is turning the project into a Call Me By Your Name-themed reunion, choosing both Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg (who played the former’s father in the 2017 classic) for leading roles. The film will also star Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance and We Are Who We Are’s Francesca Scorsese.
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Chamberlain just wore the ultimate summer fashion accessory

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, owner of one of the best wardrobes on Instagram, always serves a strong accessory game. She just shared a pic of herself relaxing on a sun lounger, and she's wearing summer's most important add-on: colourful sunglasses. (PS - in the market for some? Scroll down to shop our edit.)
Designers & Collections
POPSUGAR

Here's Your Fashion License to Dress Like Olivia Rodrigo Everywhere You Go

Olivia Rodrigo was born in '03, and she carries that signature Y2K fashion sense with her everywhere she goes. The singer, who could soon be gearing up to release even more music as a follow-up to Sour, is fully dedicated to some very important wardrobe staples. These include Converse, kitschy beaded jewelry and chunky rings, plenty of checks and plaids (à la the Vivienne Westwood corset set she wore on SNL), and fun, flirty dresses in bright colors. Olivia has recently introduced us to plenty of small brands and taught us the importance of shopping vintage. Through her performance outfits and Instagram snaps, we've opened our eyes to her personal style and are clearly taking notes. Ahead, you can comb through some of the items Olivia always keeps on hand and shop inspired pieces, some of which are from the exact same labels Olivia has in her arsenal, and maybe even bookmarked on her browser.
Music

NOW WE DAHNCE: Taylor Swift offering new "willow" remix for today only

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to hear Taylor Swift's latest gift to her fans. Taylor's online store is selling digitally autographed "fan editions" of her album. , each with a different cover, for $4.99. Each version comes with a brand-new track: "willow ('90s trend remix)." The remix is titled after a line in "willow" that goes "I come back stronger than a '90s trend."