Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Regular 'Alumni' on College Visit: 'It Felt Like Coming Home for Them'

By Simon Perry
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William went back to where their relationship started — and spread the love!. The royal couple returned to the University of St. Andrews, where they met nearly 20 years ago, on Wednesday. They spent an hour with students in St. Salvator's quad, where the lawn had been decorated with large heart-shapes painted on the grass — and they took part in that most royal of traditions: planting a tree.

people.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Visit#Geography#Raisin#British Royal Family#Uk#College#Fun Home#West Lawn#Covid#People Royals#Freshers Week#Duke#People S Royals#Alumni#Cambridge#St Andrews Students#Ceremony#Friends#Love#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

30 Photos of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Other Royals in Stripes

Stripes long been a fashion staple. From the classic, high-contrast horizontal stripe to thinner and multicolored versions, the stripe is one of the most versatile patterns you can find. Accessible for both men and women, the young and the old, there's no reason not to have a great stripe in your wardrobe. The British royals have certainly taken note, and have sported stripes to a variety of occasions, dating back to the 1950s. To give you some summer fashion inspiration, and simply some eye candy, we've compiled our favorite photos of royals expertly wearing the preppy pattern.
Mental HealthPeople

Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health. On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end of its Mental Health Awareness Week.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.