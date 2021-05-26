Cancel
Turning Retail’s Return Problem Into Its Next Reinvention Opportunity

One of the unanticipated and expensive consequences of consumers’ great digital commerce shift has been an explosion of retail returns clogging the system, but a spate of new tech and a growing consumer acceptance of it are poised to turn this costly challenge into a golden opportunity. Add in the...

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

Retailclevertap.com

What Is MCommerce? Understanding Retail’s Next Seismic Shift

The retail landscape is constantly changing — and it’s undergone a dramatic transformation during the pandemic. 10 years of ecommerce growth has been scrunched into a matter of months as people have been forced to embrace online shopping and contactless payments. With so much change, brands are naturally looking for...
Pet ServicesHouston Chronicle

Braidio Lays the Foundation for the Future of Pet Wellness With Verticalized Customer Experience Solution

Backed by a Recent 451 Research BiB, Vertical Solutions Will Allow Independent Practices to Compete. Braidio, the creator behind the personalized Concierge applications platform that automatically create intuitive workflows to benefit specific industries announces a renewed focus on the pet industry following changes brought on by the pandemic. With the demand brought on by mass pet adoption in 2020, many independent pet wellness companies find themselves losing revenue to the digital and highly scalable online platforms run by industry giants like Chewy’s. To combat this, Braidio is focusing market efforts on giving independent practices and the pet wellness ecosystem of retail, nutrition and pet & vet service contributors the digital success tools needed to grow their businesses by adding additional product and service offerings integrated directly into a personalized, collaborative app experience in partnership with AT&T. Braidio allows partners and clients to become their own digital upstart to drive a mobile digital transformation to deliver business scalability with new revenues and customers along with cost savings.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

OppFi CEO Says Behavioral Analytics Unearth Credit Gems Other Methods Miss

Fraud hit record highs over the past year amid unprecedented digital engagement, with each online interaction giving bad actors an opportunity to impersonate legitimate customers and access their personal funds or valuable data. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 2.2 million reports of attempted fraud last year, representing losses that totaled $3.3 billion.
InternetJeffbullas's Blog

8 eCommerce Email Automation Workflows to Skyrocket Your Business

The eCommerce industry has gained immense momentum in recent times. eCommerce businesses are all set to reach a new high in 2021 with an exponential growth rate of 265%. With the intense competition in the marketplace, eCommerce businesses must try their best to stand out and draw the attention of their target audience.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

PYMNTS Pollinate Study: ‘Local Loyalty’ A Huge Worldwide Opportunity For Shoppers, Merchants

Reconnoitering the levers and dials of experience as it relates to loyalty, PYMNTS researchers recently uncovered four distinct personas emerging post-pandemic. “Local shoppers” prefer intimate Main Street boutiques, “online shoppers” are devoted to digital, “national shoppers” like name-brand chains, while “mass merchant shoppers” go for deep discounting. What do the...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

From BNPL To Wallets, Rising Payment Options Create Clutter, Add Friction

Payments have long been the conduit for new and different experiences in commerce. Look no further than the past year as proof as contactless payments, digital banking and digital wallets gained significant traction. Cryptos, too, of course — and bit by bit, we’re seeing the rise of the super app, where transactions are aggregated, secured and presented to the consumer in a more user-friendly mobile fashion.
Retailmoneyandmarkets.com

Retail Sector Might Be the Hottest in the Next Bull Market

Bull markets climb a wall of worry, according to a popular Wall Street saying. This applies to broad market averages and individual sectors — and for now, the most worrisome is the retail sector. Online sales are a concern for brick-and-mortar retailers. In fact, many retailers and investors worry traditional...
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Construction Tech Firms Contend With Surging Demand And Supply Chain Challenges

Among the daily swirl of advancements and announcements from a range of FinTechs, InsurTechs and health techs comes word from a lesser known — albeit equally busy — quadrant of the digital shift: construction tech. “The construction, manufacturing and industrial industries are really facing unprecedented challenges, but also huge opportunities,”...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Walmart, Target Announce Sales Events To Match Amazon’s Prime Day

As if on cue, Walmart, Target and other retailers are moving to dilute Amazon’s just-announced annual Prime Day event on June 21 and 22 by revealing their own plans to hold competing sales later this month. In unveiling its “Deals For Days” counter-measure taking place June 20 to 23, Walmart...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Stellar’s Airtm Investment Seeds DeFI Opportunity In LatAm Markets

With Latin American eCommerce growing by 8.4 percent between 2019 and 2020 to over $200 billion, it’s safe to assume the need for safe, fast digital payments is — and will be — experiencing comparable growth. According to Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, the LatAm opportunity is very real,...
ComputersInside Self-Storage

Joining the Automation Nation: Evolving Toward Remote Self-Storage Management

Last year was unprecedented for many self-storage businesses. COVID-19 forced operators of all sizes to implement new procedures to ensure employee and customer safety. Many leaned on technology to adhere to local requirements and stay open, including tools that allowed for remote management. It’ll be interesting to see if operators...
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

What’s Retail’s Next Revolution? Indoor Location Data

Most of us use our phone map apps every day, and we wouldn’t dream of using a paper map to find out “where’s the nearest gas station” or answer other daily questions. GPS data for outside locations sparked a mobile app revolution. It’s about to happen again with indoor location data, with considerable upside for retailers.
RetailToledo Blade

As shoppers return to stores, retailers still face challenges

NEW YORK — Americans are going back to one of their favorite pastimes: store shopping. With more people getting vaccinated and dropping their face masks, retailers from Walmart Inc. to Macy’s Inc. are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of their customers migrating online during the pandemic.