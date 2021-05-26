Turning Retail’s Return Problem Into Its Next Reinvention Opportunity

Backed by a Recent 451 Research BiB, Vertical Solutions Will Allow Independent Practices to Compete. Braidio, the creator behind the personalized Concierge applications platform that automatically create intuitive workflows to benefit specific industries announces a renewed focus on the pet industry following changes brought on by the pandemic. With the demand brought on by mass pet adoption in 2020, many independent pet wellness companies find themselves losing revenue to the digital and highly scalable online platforms run by industry giants like Chewy’s. To combat this, Braidio is focusing market efforts on giving independent practices and the pet wellness ecosystem of retail, nutrition and pet & vet service contributors the digital success tools needed to grow their businesses by adding additional product and service offerings integrated directly into a personalized, collaborative app experience in partnership with AT&T. Braidio allows partners and clients to become their own digital upstart to drive a mobile digital transformation to deliver business scalability with new revenues and customers along with cost savings.