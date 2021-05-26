Cancel
Okanogan, WA

Advisory Committee to Meet to Finalize Recommendations for over $900,000 in funding for Forest Projects

Cover picture for the articleRegister to attend virtual meeting or to submit public comment. information released by Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will meet virtually on two upcoming dates to discuss potential funding for projects that benefit watersheds and forest-related resources on national forest lands in Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties. Thirty-eight projects will be reviewed by the committee.

