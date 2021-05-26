Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

EBF Yearling Nomination Deadline on May 31

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to register yearlings to the European Breeders Fund is on Monday, May 31, the EBF announced on Wednesday. Kerry Murphy of the EBF said, “This deadline mostly relates to yearlings by North American sires either being campaigned in Europe or being catalogued in a yearling sale. The cost at this stage is $600 and once nominated there is nothing further to pay to qualify for over €5 million worth of extra prize money throughout Europe in 2021. If the yearling is by a sire registered to the EBF then it is automatically qualified so we advise breeders or consignors check with the EBF to see if there yearling needs nominating.”

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebf#The Yearling#Breeders#Ebf Yearling#North American Sires#Yearlings#Sale#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
Beauty & FashionLebanon Enterprise

COLUMN: Deadlines

Newspaper people live and die by deadlines. Our work revolves around the infamous and often cursed deadline, and we feel an overwhelming sense of relief when deadline day ends. For those publications that publish on Wednesdays, like The Lebanon Enterprise, Mondays are deadline day. So, when Monday morning comes, and...
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Online-only Readers’ Choice nominations begin May 31

Enid News & Eagle readers are invited to tell us who their favorite area businesses and service providers are as the 2021 Enid Readers’ Choice campaign gets underway in its 31st year. “2020 and the pandemic have challenged many of our local businesses and service providers, but that didn’t stop...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ennis (EBF) to Acquire Assets of AmeriPrint Corporation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), today announced its acquisition of the assets and business from AmeriPrint Corporation in Harvard, Illinois. The closing occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, Memorial Day. AmeriPrint Corporation is a trade printer specializing in custom-printed documents, barcoding, integrated products, and business forms. Although Jim and Vicky Schulty are retiring after the sale, many of the same people will continue to work at the two facilities in Harvard, Illinois.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G2 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes Preview: Baron Samedi Travels Stateside

(Jockey John Velazquez will ride Baron Samedi / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) LECH Racing Limited’s Baron Samedi will seek to parlay his winning form in Europe when traveling stateside as the lone international contestant in Friday’s seventh running of the Grade 2, $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup at two miles over the Widener turf.
Sportsracingpost.com

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's second sample returns positive

A second analysis of blood taken from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has been confirmed as containing the banned raceday substance betamethasone, increasing the prospect of the colt being disqualified from his victory in America's biggest race. An attorney for owner Amr Zedan stated officials were allowing the sample to...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

2021 VR Awards Extends Nominations Deadline Into June

AIXR is extending the nominations deadline for this year’s VR Awards into June. Nominations for this year’s event — which will take place towards the end of 2021 — were due to end today, but they’re being extended out for another two weeks. They’ll now close on June 3rd. VR...