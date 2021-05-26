EBF Yearling Nomination Deadline on May 31

The deadline to register yearlings to the European Breeders Fund is on Monday, May 31, the EBF announced on Wednesday. Kerry Murphy of the EBF said, “This deadline mostly relates to yearlings by North American sires either being campaigned in Europe or being catalogued in a yearling sale. The cost at this stage is $600 and once nominated there is nothing further to pay to qualify for over €5 million worth of extra prize money throughout Europe in 2021. If the yearling is by a sire registered to the EBF then it is automatically qualified so we advise breeders or consignors check with the EBF to see if there yearling needs nominating.”