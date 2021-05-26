Cancel
Why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Stock is Under Pressure

By Swapna Meka
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) stock fell over 4.4% on 26th May, 2021 (As of 11:28:08 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance). The company in the first quarter of FY 21 has reported 32% increase in the total revenue to $67.6 million, driven by continued success in launching new products and expanding market share in the programmatic, CTV and Social sectors. The company had maintained strong customer retention in the quarter, evidenced by a gross revenue retention rate of over 95%. After the quarter closed, the company had received aggregate net proceeds of $282 million from the IPO and a concurrent private placement.

