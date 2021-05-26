CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alert – Expect Delays on Blewett Pass Thursday

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCrews setting bridge girders for Boundary Bridge fish passage project. The contractor for the US 97 Boundary Bridge project on Blewett Pass will be setting bridge girders this...

whatcom-news.com

Expect traffic delays on Nooksack Road due to utility work

EVERSON, Wash. — Delays are to be expected Monday, October 18th, through Wednesday, October 20th, on Nooksack Road between Massey Road and South Pass Road. Officials with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) advise drivers to expect lane closures and resulting delays through the area on those days between 8am and 4pm.
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on I-12 East past Juban Rd. due to vehicle fire

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on I-12 East past Juban Rd. due to vehicle fire. TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on I-12 East past Juban Rd. due to vehicle fire. Brian Laundrie lookalike held at gunpoint by U.S. Marshals on Appalachian Trail, report says. Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ for...
kynt1450.com

Expect Traffic Delays North Of Yankton Next Week

If you are traveling north of Yankton next week, you might want to prepare for a potential delay. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has contracted with Diamond Surfacing to make some necessary road repairs to the intersection of Highway 81 and 46. Yankton Area DOT Engineer Rod Gall says...
KOIN 6 News

Traffic delays expected amid Morrison Bridge work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are being warned about traffic impacts on the Morrison Bridge starting overnight on October 19. The work will last from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Multnomah County officials. The drawbridge will lift for extended periods to program the motor which operates the west leaf of the […]
CBS Chicago

City Workers Install Speed Bumps After Hegewisch Residents Tell CBS 2 That Semi-Trailer Trucks Are ‘Terrorizing’ Their Lives

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is getting results for some Chicagoans who say their street is packed with semi-trailer trucks – and they’re worried about their own safety. A Hegewisch community resident shared with us a video showing city workers installing a new speed bump along 134th Street. It arrived just days after we reported on their concerns. Neighbors say semi-trucks have taken over their neighborhood, ignoring traffic laws and putting lives at risk. “Here you see he’s coming down and completely rips some branches off,” resident Melissa Ramirez told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra last week. “They weren’t just small branches. They were the heavy branches that could have hit somebody.” It’s illegal for trucks over 5 tons to drive in the neighborhood. But after seven years of living here, Ramirez says the issue was showing no signs of slowing. “It hasn’t slowed down,” she told Parra. “in fact, it’s picked up because there’s no enforcement to stop it,” she said. The city told us they will be installing a total of three speed bumps there by next month.
nbc25news.com

Expect traffic delays in Genesee County

Genesee County Sheriffs has issued a traffic alert that Northbound US-23 is closed at Thompson Road in Fenton Township and Grand Blanc Road Mundy Township due to a traffic collision. The Sheriff Department is urging the public to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays.
lakechelannow.com

Pavement repair on Blewett Pass will cause delays next week

Due to this summer’s heatwave, some sections of the wheelrut chipseal project completed in July did not set up properly and must be repaved and striped. Work will occur in various locations on US 97 between milepost 169 (approximately 2 miles north of the summit of Blewett Pass) to milepost 184 (junction of US 2/97 Don Senn Memorial Interchange). The exact location of the work from day to day will depend on conditions in the field. Working hours are Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dayton Daily News

NEW DETAILS: Traffic delays expected with Beavercreek, Kettering road work

KETTERING — Drivers on County Line Road could face traffic delays as paving began today on the thoroughfare’s east side, reducing available lanes. Weather permitting, officials said, paving on that side is expected to continue through Saturday on the $2.55 million road widening, a joint project between Beavercreek and Kettering.
