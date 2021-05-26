Exclusive Terranova Picks: MoonStarter, Moving Beyond a Single Blockchain
Initial DEX offerings (IDO) another step in the decentralization of the blockchain market. However, getting started in this space is not easy. An IDO is when a project launches its token on a decentralized exchange. In other words, it does not depend on the screening of any central organization. It focuses on attracting retail investors. Moreover, the company that chooses this path can increase and involve its community.beincrypto.com