This Kentucky Beach Is A Floating Playground Everyone Would Love
Summer fun is officially upon us, and I think I found a place that you and your family might want to visit this year. Memorial Day Weekend is typically when beaches and waterparks open up in the area. We have quite a few around here that people love to visit including Splashin' Safari and Scales Lake Beach. Both of those are unique in their own right, but I just found another beach in Kentucky that is unlike any that you may have been to before.103gbfrocks.com