This Kentucky Beach Is A Floating Playground Everyone Would Love

Hi. We've never met (I don't think), but we need to talk. I see you're enjoying the newest toy we have to play with around downtown Evansville. They look like a good time. I haven't ridden one yet, and truthfully, I'm not sure that I will. I'm kind of afraid I won't be able to keep my balance or stop it in time and end up eating a mouthful of concrete when I flip over the handlebars and plant myself facefirst into the pavement. When my kids were younger, they had one of those Razor Scooters that you push with your feet and I struggled to keep my balance on that. So, I can only imagine the difficulty I'd have trying to ride a motorized version.