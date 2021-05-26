Why 21Vianet Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) stock is soaring
21Vianet Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) stock rose over 10.7% on 26th May, 2021 (As of 11:35 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 21. The company has delivered adjusted cash gross profit growth of 45.1% to RMB605.3 million (US$92.4 million) from RMB417.1 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin has expanded to 43.6%, compared to 38.2% in the same period of 2020.fxdailyreport.com