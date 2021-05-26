Why 21Vianet Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) stock is soaring

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $33.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.