Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cummings: why I resigned as Boris Johnson’s closest aide

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K4ah_0aCC5Xn600
Dominic Cummings Resigns Downing Street (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson’s fiancee wanted to “get rid” of Dominic Cummings and appoint allies in key No 10 roles, the Prime Minister’s former adviser said.

Mr Cummings claimed Carrie Symonds tried to act in a way that would have been “completely unethical but was also clearly illegal”.

But he told MPs the main reason for his departure from No 10 in November last year was his relationship with Mr Johnson had deteriorated to the point where he regarded the Prime Minister as “unfit for the job”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWVY7_0aCC5Xn600
London Mayoral election (PA Wire)

Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt told Mr Cummings that “to some people it looked like you resigned after losing a power struggle in No 10” rather than over issues that cost “thousands of lives”.

Mr Cummings said: “There’s so many crazy stories about what happened in No 10 that are mostly untrue. So, what I’d say to people is don’t believe what you read in the newspapers about things like that.”

The exit of Vote Leave duo Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’s former spin doctor, was widely blamed on the influence of Ms Symonds within No 10.

Mr Cummings said: “My resignation was definitely connected to the fact that the Prime Minister’s girlfriend was trying to change a whole bunch of different appointments in No 10 and appoint her friends to particular jobs.

“In particular she was trying to overturn the outcome in an official process about hiring a particular job, in a way which was not only completely unethical but was also clearly illegal.

“I thought the whole process about how the Prime Minister was behaving at that point was appalling.

“And all of that was definitely part of why I went.”

The heart of the problem was fundamentally I regarded him as unfit for the job

But Mr Cummings said he had planned to leave in December 2020 anyway and his relationship with Mr Johnson “took a terrible dive” after the second lockdown in October “because the Prime Minister knew that I blamed him for the whole situation”. The former aide had argued the step should have been taken a month before.

By the end of October “our relations were essentially already finished” and “the fact that his girlfriend also wanted rid of me was relevant, but not the heart the problem”.

Mr Cummings said: “The heart of the problem was fundamentally I regarded him as unfit for the job, and I was trying to create a structure around him to try and stop what I thought were extremely bad decisions and push other things through against his wishes, and he had the view that he was Prime Minister and I should just be doing as he wanted me to.

“And that’s obviously not sustainable for very long.”

Mr Cummings said the only reason he stayed on was to “push through actions to stop as many people dying as I could”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eu3Hd_0aCC5Xn600
Dominic Cummings Resigns Downing Street (PA Archive)

During a seven-hour session with the Commons science and health committees, Mr Cummings said he had considered resigning on a number of occasions over coronavirus.

He considered threatening to quit No 10 and publicly claim the Government risked killing hundreds of thousands of people if Mr Johnson did not change strategy over the pandemic in the run-up to the first lockdown in March 2020.

The Prime Minister’s former adviser said he again considered leaving in the summer – and suggested it would have been better for the country if he had – but stayed on because of concerns about a disastrous wave of cases in the autumn.

He claimed Mr Johnson told him he preferred the “chaos” of the way his administration operated rather than giving greater power to Mr Cummings.

At the end of July, ahead of a long-delayed operation, Mr Cummings told the Prime Minister he would leave by December 18.

Asked why, Mr Cummings said he told the Prime Minister: “This whole system is chaos, this building is chaos, you know perfectly well from having worked with me that I can get great teams together and manage them.

“But you are more frightened of me having the power to stop the chaos than you are of the chaos and this is a completely unsustainable position for us both to be in.”

The former aide said Mr Johnson told him: “You’re right, I am more frightened of you having the power to stop the chaos than I am of the chaos – chaos isn’t that bad, chaos means that everyone has to look to me to see who is in charge.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Health Select Committee#Duo Mr Cummings#Vote#Allies#July#Occasions#November#Chaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Completely crackers that Boris Johnson is in power, says Cummings

It is “completely crackers” that Boris Johnson has become prime minister, Dominic Cummings has said, adding that during Covid it has been a case of “lions led by donkeys”. Mr Cummings, whose strategy was key to Boris Johnson winning the 2019 general election, said thousands of people in the country...
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over aid cuts

Boris Johnson faces the prospect of a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over his decision to slash the UK’s aid spending. The Prime Minister’s predecessor Theresa May and former cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among Conservative rebels backing a move to reverse the decision to cut spending on aid from the legally enshrined 0.7% of national income.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risk to political stability in Northern Ireland, says minister

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister has issued a veiled threat that the UK is ready to walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province at risk.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which would result from the deal, which he negotiated and Mr Johnson signed and pushed through parliament.Despite the EU making...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former aide apologises for approving developer’s £187m loan

Boris Johnson’s former aide has apologised for approving a £187m government-backed loan to a property developer while he was still on the payroll of the company.It comes as home secretary Priti Patel faces calls for an investigation into an allegedly “flagrant” breach of the ministerial code, and new questions have been raised about the transparency of government dealings.It has emerged that Tory peer Eddie Lister backed a loan for building giant Delancey when he was chair of the Homes England agency – while also working as a paid strategic adviser to the developer.Lord Udny-Lister, who quit No 10 unexpectedly last month, admitted...
PoliticsTelegraph

Theresa May joins rebellion against move to slash foreign aid

Theresa May has backed a swelling Tory revolt that aims to force a Government about-turn on controversial cuts to the aid budget. The former prime minister on Thursday joined a list of 30 Conservative MPs who have vowed to vote for a rebel amendment on the issue in the Commons next Monday.
Public HealthWashington Post

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s ‘brain,’ savages the British prime minister’s handling of the pandemic

LONDON — Dominic Cummings, a former top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slammed the British leader for dismissing the coronavirus as "just a scare story" in February 2020, for going "on holiday for two weeks" as the pandemic was getting underway and for delaying lockdown decisions in a way that contributed to "tens of thousands" of avoidable deaths.
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

Boris Johnson’s former ally Cummings slams UK virus response

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being accused of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. The allegations come not from opposition politicians but from Dominic Cummings, the volatile adviser who until late last year was Johnson’s most...
U.K.kentlive.news

Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'unfit for the job' of Prime Minister

The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings says he regards Boris Johnson as “unfit for the job”. Giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees he said the pair’s relationship had taken a “terrible dive” after the second lockdown in October. Mr Cummings...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Relegation’s too good for Boris Johnson and his team of Brexit fantasists

It turns out that throughout the Brexit discussions with the British government, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was keeping a diary. That he managed to do this at the end of days of usually frustrating talks says something for Barnier’s staying power. And to judge from speculation about the next French presidential election, he intends to stay around for some time.
Public HealthBBC

Boris Johnson on Dominic Cummings Covid criticisms

Some of the commentary from Dominic Cummings “does not bear any relation to reality” Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister was asked about criticisms from his former adviser who appeared before MPs on Wednesday. Speaking in Colchester on Thursday, the PM said questions about Mr Cummings' claims “are of...
Politicsthegirlsun.com

EU revenge as Brussels plots G7 summit to gang up on Boris Johnson over Brexit agreement

US President Joe Biden will travel to Cornwall this week for the G7 summit, which takes place between June 11 and 13. The EU is said to be hoping his arrival will help them gang up on Mr Johnson over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. It comes amid growing frustration in Brussels with several leaders accusing Mr Johnson of “taking them for fools”.