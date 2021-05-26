Cancel
Grammys rule change expands eligibility for album of the year award

By Tyler McCarthy
 2021-05-26

The Recording Academy behind selecting nominees for the Grammy Awards changed its rules allowing for more people to be eligible to win its top award — album of the year. The change comes amid a slew of changes to how the Recording Academy selects potential winners. This specific change gives more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award, reducing the minimum requirements to be considered an eligible collaborator on an album.

