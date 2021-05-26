Grammys rule change expands eligibility for album of the year award
The Recording Academy behind selecting nominees for the Grammy Awards changed its rules allowing for more people to be eligible to win its top award — album of the year. The change comes amid a slew of changes to how the Recording Academy selects potential winners. This specific change gives more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award, reducing the minimum requirements to be considered an eligible collaborator on an album.foxwilmington.com