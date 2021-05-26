What is Driving Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Stock?

Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) stock rose over 3.3% on 26th May, 2021 (As of 11:28:08 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) as the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 21. The company delivered subscription revenue of $357 million, was up 17% and contributed 80% of total revenue. Marketplace & Other revenue grew 15% to $86 million in the quarter. The company delivered Non-GAAP gross profit of $322 million, up 27%, and Non-GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded 6 percentage points. The company delivered Non-GAAP operating income of $16 million compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $64 million in the prior fiscal year. The company generated Net cash used from operating activities of $21 million compared to net cash used from operating activities of $29 million in the prior fiscal year.