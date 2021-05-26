Cancel
What is Driving Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Stock?

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 15 days ago
Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) stock rose over 3.3% on 26th May, 2021 (As of 11:28:08 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) as the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 21. The company delivered subscription revenue of $357 million, was up 17% and contributed 80% of total revenue. Marketplace & Other revenue grew 15% to $86 million in the quarter. The company delivered Non-GAAP gross profit of $322 million, up 27%, and Non-GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded 6 percentage points. The company delivered Non-GAAP operating income of $16 million compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $64 million in the prior fiscal year. The company generated Net cash used from operating activities of $21 million compared to net cash used from operating activities of $29 million in the prior fiscal year.

#Operating Profit#Total Revenue#Subscription Revenue#Gross Revenue#11 28 08#Fy 21#Marketplace Other#Crpo#Company#Ramp#Net Cash#Non Gaap Gross Profit#Annual Revenue#Non Gaap Gross Margin#Non Gaap Operating Income#Quarter End#Non Gaap Operating Loss#Fiscal Year#Shareholders#Google Finance
