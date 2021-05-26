Cancel
Volatile Stock to Watch: Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI)

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 15 days ago

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) stock fell over 0.9% on March 26th, 2021 (as of 11:22 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) as the company has reported net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $70.7 million as compared to $75.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Flight Support Group’s net sales had fallen to $230.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to $252.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The net sales decline in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was mainly due to lower demand for the majority of the commercial aerospace products and services resulting from the significant decline in global commercial air travel attributable to the Pandemic.

