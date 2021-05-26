Cancel
Parking Area At Newbury Neck Beach In Surry Reopens

Don't go getting your swim trunks all in a knot. One of the best beaches in downeast Maine now has a parking area once again. Last week we told you how the parking area at the Newbury Neck Road beach in Surry had been blocked off and the "park here" signs had been covered over. People in the area and on Facebook had been wondering what the gig was for the past couple of weeks or so and why suddenly they couldn't park their car or truck across from what is officially known as Carrying Place beach.

