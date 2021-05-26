Bitcoin Swings Affect Broader Market, No Longer a ‘Fringe Asset’
In an analysis, Singapore banking giant DBS said that bitcoin (BTC) was no longer a “fringe asset.”. The analysis began by saying that markets have recently been reacting to the gradual reopening of Western countries as coronavirus vaccinations gather pace. In light of this, DBS analysts decided to compare how assets are correlating with one another. This analysis included bitcoin, due to its overall momentum, but also because of its recent price swing.beincrypto.com