Arizona State

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona urges GOP to approve Jan. 6 commission

By Kevin Stone
KTAR News
 8 days ago
PHOENIX – Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is urging Senate Republicans to greenlight a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A bill to authorize the probe was passed in the House last week, with 35 Republicans joining the majority Democrats, but it needs at least 10 GOP votes to get through the Senate.

Congress & Courts

Kyrsten Sinema Reveals Her Do-or-Die Stance on the Filibuster

The annus horribilis of 2020 has seamlessly transformed into the annus horribilis of 2021 for conservatives. Sure, COVID-19 lockdowns seem permanently on their way out, thanks in no small part to former President Donald Trump’s vaccine production in Operation Warp Speed. Yet Democratic control of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate bodes ill for the country, especially as dangerous ideologies like Marxist critical race theory and transgenderism dominate that party and take hold of mainstream society.
Congress & Courts

We Asked Kyrsten Sinema's Office for One (1) Example Where the Filibuster Created Bipartisan Comity

It cannot be said that Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are responsible for placing American democracy on the edge of a cliff. This is a development decades in the making, the result of a ceaselessly radicalizing Republican Party and a Democratic opposition that has often lacked the courage and conviction to stop the slide. But now that we have truly arrived, with Republican state legislatures going all out to suppress the vote—and, crucially, to make it easier to overturn future election results they do not like—based on an insane lie for which they have not provided a shred of evidence, and with Republicans at the federal level blocking an investigation into an attempted insurrection following the last election result they did not like, Manchin and Sinema are playing a crucial role. They could work with the rest of the Democratic congressional caucus to arrest this slide at long last. Instead, they're sidestepping.
Congress & Courts

AP FACT CHECK: Sinema, Manchin do not vote with GOP more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching the facts when he suggests that two moderate Democrats in the Senate might be a reason why his legislative agenda, such as a sweeping voting rights bill, isn’t quickly getting done on Capitol Hill. In a Senate divided 50-50 where legislation effectively...
Texas State

What the U.S. Senate Needs to Learn from Texas About the Filibuster

Former State Senator Wendy Davis speaking at the 2016 Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California. The filibuster is currently one of the most hotly debated topics in national politics. The threat of one is enough to hamstring the United States Senate so that nothing can pass without a 60-vote majority. This includes the recent commission on the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which the majority of Republicans did not support despite the fact than many of them were being specifically hunted through the halls by an armed mob.
Arizona State

Arizona Democratic secretary of state join race for governor

Phoenix — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election that has brought her national prominence. Hobbs said in a statement she was running “to deliver...
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema skipped Capitol riot commission vote for 'personal family matter'

Kyrsten Sinema was one of two Democratic senators to skip a procedural vote to create a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, which failed after broad Republican objections and 11 senators skipped the vote entirely.The centrist Democratic senator from Arizona told reporters in Tucson on Tuesday, four days after the vote on 28 May, that she had a “personal family matter” that prevented her from casting her vote. She did not elaborate, though her office said she would have voted “yes” on the measure.On 25 May, Senator Sinema issued a joint statement with centrist Democratic Senator Joe...
The Hill

Pence: Trump and I may never 'see eye to eye' on events of Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday offered his most extensive comments to date on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, calling it a "dark" and "tragic" day in history, but accused Democrats of using the events that day to divide the country. Pence, in a speech in Hillsborough County, N.H.,...
Arizona State

On Senate dysfunction, Arizona's Sinema makes a badly flawed pitch

On Friday morning, Senate Democrats tried to advance a bipartisan proposal for an independent Jan. 6 commission. It failed: Senate Republicans launched their first successful filibuster of 2021, despite the fact that Democrats had already made concessions to give GOP lawmakers what they said they wanted. The bill needed 60...