There isn’t really any other way to say it: Democrats suffered one of the biggest setbacks of Joe Biden’s presidency on Tuesday. Republicans used the filibuster, the procedural maneuver that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the US Senate, to block Democrats’ huge voting rights bill from advancing to a debate on the floor. No one expected it to go any differently, since no Republican ever appeared likely to sign on to the bill. But now a bigger question looms: what happens next?