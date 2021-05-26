Cancel
Congratulations, Marina Jarvis!

By Celebrations
county10.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am so very proud of the young lady you have become and are today. You have risen above your adversities, have challenged yourself to create a life you deserve, and have shown your younger siblings what it is to be a responsible and strong woman. You’ve shown them that hard work can move your forward in life and that they can create their own destinies if they are willing to put in the time and effort. You, Marina, are beautiful inside and out. I am so very glad that you walked into my 6th grade classroom at Wind River…and that that meeting eventually made you my daughter. ❤️. Thank you for allowing me to take this journey with you. I love you! Congratulations. ❤️Mom❤️

