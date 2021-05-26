Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Kids After Angelina Jolie’s Failed Attempt To Have Kids Testify
They’ve been battling in court since splitting in 2016. Now, a judge has ruled that Brad Pitt can have joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a five-year court battle, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The ruling comes shortly after Angelina, 46, said in a filing that the judge was preventing their teenagers from testifying in court, which she claimed made the trial “unfair.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad and Angelina for comment.hollywoodlife.com