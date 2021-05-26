Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Kids After Angelina Jolie’s Failed Attempt To Have Kids Testify

By Samantha Wilson
Hollywood Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ve been battling in court since splitting in 2016. Now, a judge has ruled that Brad Pitt can have joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a five-year court battle, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The ruling comes shortly after Angelina, 46, said in a filing that the judge was preventing their teenagers from testifying in court, which she claimed made the trial “unfair.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad and Angelina for comment.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Child Custody#Shiloh#Fbi#Brad Joint Custody#Eldest Son#Twins#Awarded Joint Custody#Court#Kids#Teenagers#Judge John Ouderkirk#Extensive Testimony#Splitting#Judge Ouderkirk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt was great on Friends

Jennifer Aniston thought her ex-husband Brad Pitt was "fantastic" on 'Friends'. The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the US sitcom - only has fond memories of her former spouse appearing as a guest star on the show during its eight season. Speaking about some of the guest...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 94.1

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Everyone has their personal dealbreakers when it comes to love and relationships. Someone’s constant inability to show up on time would drive my best friend crazy, but I don’t really mind (probably because I’m usually the same way). For some people, their list of no-nos is short, while others have an entire novel’s worth. For Angelina Jolie, who's been split up from fellow actor Brad Pitt for several years now, the latter rings true.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Angelina Jolie Calls Herself a ‘Very Lucky’ Mom While Gushing Over Her 6 Kids: ‘We’re Such a Team’

Angelina Jolie‘s journey as a mom has been filled with some ups and downs, but that doesn’t take away from how “lucky” she feels to have her six kids in her life. The Maleficent star spoke about what a blessing motherhood has been, gushing her children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — are the best thing that could’ve ever happened to her.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Says She Can Relate To Her ‘Broken’ Role In New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie opened up about her new role in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and admitted she relates to her character ‘feeling broken’ and ‘messed up.’. Angelina Jolie is back in action in her new thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ And on May 15 the stunning 45-year-told Australia’s Weekend Sunrise that the character she plays in the film is “closer to her that some of her other characters.”