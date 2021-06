As a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Ric Flair spoke about his discomfort with his recent inclusion in a storyline with Lacey Evans. Flair also spoke about his historic nightlife throughout his career and explained how crazy his schedule was back in the day. The 16x World Champion said he’d travel between three different cities in one week, wrestle one hour matches in those cities, then party all night, and wake up and go to the next town.