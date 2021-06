NVM Express, Inc. has announced what it calls a rearchitected NVMe 2.0 library of specifications. The organisation sees this as a major upgrade, hence the move from NVMe 1.4 to 2.0, rather than stopping off at 1.5 or the like. Digging deeper into the reasoning for the major version change, the new spec includes "groundbreaking new features and structural specification updates [to]enable the future flash technology ecosystem". In other words, the ways the tech industry were using NVMe 1.4 outgrew the confines of the spec, and its uses have evolved well beyond simple storage, so we have a major rearchitected spec today. However, please be assured that NVMe 2.0 is backwards compatible.