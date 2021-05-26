COMIC REVIEW: THE LAST RONIN #3

This week I am going to talk about a subject that I have previously touched upon many times before. I felt it was a bout time I went more in depth on it, as I have some personal connection with it and so can go deep. Without further delay the subject in hand is the Marvel Ultimate Graphic Novels Collection (MUGNC from here on in). I will also go into the spins off this collection had, as well as looking at the DC equivalents. I had been skeptical about writing this piece sooner in the past. But with each trip to a comic shop I see these products on the shelf time and time again, so they are obviously good for business. Which makes them fair game to go under the eBuying Comics microscope.