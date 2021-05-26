COMIC REVIEW: THE LAST RONIN #3

Written by Jason Aaron | Art by R.M. Guera, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales | Published by Marvel Comics. As event comics go, this has been a pretty fun ride so far. Alongside the main Heroes Reborn book, there have been quite a few one-shots taking longer looks at faces both familiar and not so. All, of course, essentially seeing the Marvel Universe as though it was a DC book. Peter Parker was a thinly veiled Jimmy Olsen for example. Tribute? Pastiche? Affectionate homage? Probably a little of all of these things. The Squadron Supreme of course were literally copies of the Justice League themselves, and it’s been nice to delve into their world a little, albeit one which has been created as a replacement to the ‘real’ world. That will change of course, but for now the Squadron are front and centre.