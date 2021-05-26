Cancel
Greater Rochester-area Girl Scout sets historic cookie sale record

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of girls participated in the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year and one Girl Scout, Ziyanece A. of Webster Troop 65105, achieved a groundbreaking accomplishment when she sold an astounding 7,125 packages of cookies – the most cookies ever sold in Girl Scout history for the Western New York Region (covering Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties).

www.wnypapers.com
