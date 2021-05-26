Greater Rochester-area Girl Scout sets historic cookie sale record

Sage, a Brownie from Pagosa Springs, and Avery, a Brownie from Durango, became pen pals over a year ago through a pen pal bridging activity Sage was participating in with her troop. The girls met in person this winter for a playdate at the park and it was evident they had built a lasting friendship. Sage and Avery enjoyed their first sleepover together and made many fun memories. The girls are excited to attend Girl Scout Camp together for the very first time together this summer.