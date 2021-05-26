Greater Rochester-area Girl Scout sets historic cookie sale record
Thousands of girls participated in the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year and one Girl Scout, Ziyanece A. of Webster Troop 65105, achieved a groundbreaking accomplishment when she sold an astounding 7,125 packages of cookies – the most cookies ever sold in Girl Scout history for the Western New York Region (covering Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties).www.wnypapers.com