Lizzo may have no trouble getting people to slide into her DMs, but if you happen to not be a Grammy-nominated singer/rapper/flautist with confidence of steel, sending a direct message might be intimidating. What do you even say? There’s no one way to go about it, but my personal favorite route is humor. It’s a great way to acknowledge the awkwardness (and forwardness), break the ice, and show your crush that you’re able to laugh at yourself. There’s no shortage of funny DM pick-up lines, either. Seriously, you’ve got options. Whether you take a punny approach or go for a more classic, cheesy pick-up line, the (DM) world is your oyster.