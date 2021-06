The Montreal Canadiens have an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for the 24th time since entering the NHL in 1917. The Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday. Montreal, which also won the Cup in 1916, one year prior to the founding of the NHL, has won it 24 times, the most in the NHL; the Toronto Maple Leafs (13) and Detroit Red Wings (11) are the only other teams to win the Cup more than six times.