E-broker firm Interactive Brokers has announced its plan to debut cryptocurrency trading on its platform within the next few months. One of the world’s leading brokerages, Interactive Brokers has committed to offering clients crypto trading by the end of this summer, according to CNBC. The company operates one of the biggest electronic trading platforms in the United States by daily avenue revenue trades. The company reported 1.33 million registered users and in excess of $330 billion in customer equity in Q1 of 2021. The plan is aimed at making access to cryptocurrencies easier by lowering the barrier to entry for retail investors searching for exposure.