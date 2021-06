This week, for the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunited in a special documentary where they recounted and relived some of their fondest moments and memories from working on the popular show. Although the special episode gained mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike it was nice to see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry together again even if the event ultimately proved to be a little pointless.Perhaps the most enjoyable part was Matt LeBlanc’s casual approach to the whole thing. For the initial reunion, he turned up...