How Bitcoin Adoption Rate Is Beating The Internet

By Reynaldo Marquez
bitcoinist.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Google employee Michael Levin has provided data on Bitcoin (BTC) impressive adoption growth rate since its inception in 2009. When compared to the Internet, PayPal, technologies such as mobile phones and other virtual banking tools, Bitcoin’s adoption rate is much faster. Levin said:. Despite the fear mongering, Bitcoin, like...

bitcoinist.com
