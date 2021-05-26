Cancel
PETA Releases Statement on New Monmouth Whip Rule

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo has released the following statement regarding the first races at Monmouth Park May 2 under the new whip rule:. “PETA congratulates Monmouth Park and New Jersey officials for eliminating the most obvious and visible form of abuse in horse racing—whipping. Under any circumstances outside a race track, beating a horse can be prosecuted as cruelty to animals. Putting a jockey on the animal's back doesn't make it less cruel. While there is still much suffering in the horse racing industry, Monmouth Park is now the leader in the nation–and much of the world–in recognizing this and eliminating this atrocity.”

