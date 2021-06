TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that State of Kansas offices will return to normal operations effective with the pay period beginning on June 13, 2021. By the end of May, all state employees will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at no cost. Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing, and substantially reduced numbers of new positive cases being reported in the state, the State of Kansas has determined it is safe to return to normal operations with additional guidance* detailed below.