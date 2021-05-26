Cancel
Sports

June Editor's Letter

By Margaret Sarver
kcparent.com
 2021-05-26

When I started high school, my mom told me I needed to join a sports team because she felt it was “good for everyone to have that team experience.” Since I was not what you would call athletic, I joined the swim team (it was a no-cut sport and practices were at one of the all-boys high schools, a win-win). To say I wasn’t good would be an understatement. I showed up for practices and meets and did try my best, but I’m truly just not athletic. After my failed swim team attempt, Mom dropped her requirement for my siblings because she discovered that some kids just aren’t made for sports teams. But that’s not to say her reasoning wasn’t sound. There are a lot of beneficial life lessons kids can learn from being part of a team, and despite the fact that I wasn’t any good, even I managed to learn some of them. Athletics are a big part of life for today’s kiddos. Judy Goppert takes a look at just some of the lessons yours can learn from sports.

#Happy Father S Day
