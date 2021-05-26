Cancel
'Evil Dead' Sequel 'Evil Dead Rise' Coming to HBO Max With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty years after the release of “Evil Dead,” the supernatural horror trilogy created by Sam Raimi is rising from the ashes. A new installment, titled “Evil Dead Rise,” is in the works at New Line Cinema. Unlike its predecessors, “Evil Dead Rise” won’t play in theaters. It will be released...

www.registercitizen.com
Spider-Man 4 Would Be Celebrating A 10 Year Anniversary Today

Today would mark the ten-year anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 releasing in theaters - if the movie hadn't fallen apart in the production process. By now the story of Spider-Man 4's fall is infamous - but for those who don't know, here's a recap of that bit of comic book history: After Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2007, Sony immediately went to work on developing Spider-Man 4 in 2008, for release in 2011, with rumors stating plans for Spider-Man 5 (and possibly a whole second trilogy) were also in the wings (those production plans have since been refuted by Raimi). Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was handling the script, and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and the other trilogy actors were coming back - with some exciting new additions, as well.
CinemaBlend

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today And Fans Are Still Bummed Out

The Spider-Man franchise, more than most any other superhero series, has a decent amount of “what could have been” projects. Andrew Garfield was promised two sequels to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but they never materialized. Writer-director Drew Goddard workshopped a Sinister Six movie that didn’t get off the ground. And on this day 10 years ago, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 was originally intended to hit theaters… only, it never did, and Spider-Man fans remain pretty bummed about it.
Sam Raimi's Canceled Spider-Man 4 Trends on What Would Be Its 10th Anniversary

Today would be the tenth anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 if the sequel was released when it was first announced. In a tweet posted by Sony Pictures in 2009, the movie was given a release date of May 6, 2011. Ultimately, the movie was scrapped before filming could begin, and fans have spent the past decade wondering what could have been if Tobey Maguire had one last adventure.
How Spider-Man 4 Cancellation Paved the Way for Peter Parker's MCU Future

In today's edition of "what if?" alternate superhero history, we look back at what could have been as Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 would have hit theaters exactly a decade ago. Following the financial success of Spider-Man 3, the plan was to have Raimi direct another installment with Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Peter Parker once more. That didn't happen.
Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Calls Back To Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage featured a surprising reference to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. The first trailer and poster for Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived online ahead of the sequel’s September release date, and fans immediately spotted a few sneaky references to Spider-Man in the footage. And although the focus here was on Woody Harrelson’s debut as Carnage, there was an obvious Easter egg which called back to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s in a very specific way.
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: 8 Huge Rumors You Need To Know About - SPOILERS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theaters on March 22, 2022, and it's fair to say that the sequel can't get here soon enough. The movie is set to put Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch front and centre, while also taking the Sorcerer Supreme on a trip through the Marvel Multiverse...we think. Very little has been revealed about what Marvel Studios and Sam Raimi has planned, but there have been some huge rumours doing the rounds online ever since cameras started rolling.
trailer Easter egg erases the worst Spider-Man movie from canon

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is a mixed bag. The first two movies (and the second one especially) are held in very high esteem, but the third? Let's just say Spider-Man: No Way Home should have no trouble being the best Spider-Man 3. But if that's not enough for you —...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Returns Home To New Line, Eyes June Start For Shooting

It’s been almost a year since we first brought news of the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise, then titled Evil Dead Now. Confirmation has come out today that the upcoming film, now called Evil Dead Rise, is a lot closer then we thought. It’s been reported that the film has returned to the studio that originally brought it to wide audiences, New Line Cinema…the OG small budget horror movie house. Moreover, it will debut on HBOMax, though it’s unclear if joint release is in it’s future. Lee Cronin, Sam Rami’s handpicked director to move the franchise forward, will be steering the ship into uncharted waters, moving the story into the city. Evil Dead has always been a cabin in the woods franchise, or, I guess sometimes Castle in the woods if we’re including Army of Darkness but, in an article from TheHollywoodReporter it sounds like we’re heading for much different ground:
CinemaBlend

The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Throughout the past couple of years, the Evil Dead franchise has been promising to return. 2020 was an especially exciting year for such promises, as details here and there started to leak out about what was eventually named Evil Dead Rise. Well, the largest of updates has just landed on the world’s doorstep, as the next chapter in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s legacy is officially headed to streaming. Better still, we now know the story of this brand new project as well!
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Set at New Line

Forty years after filmmaker Sam Raimi unleashed The Evil Dead, New Line is unveiling Evil Dead Rise, a new installment in the cult horror franchise set to debut on HBO Max. It’s unclear if the film will also get a theatrical release at this stage. Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, known...
A New Evil Dead Film Is Coming to HBO Max

A new Evil Dead film is coming… to HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema is producing a new installment of the horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, with original star Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi onboard as executive producers, and Lee Cronin tapped to direct. The...