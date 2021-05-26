Contradictions kept piling up in Dominic Cummings’ claws-out rewriting of history
One question that went disappointingly unanswered during Dominic Cummings' compelling coronavirus confessional was who would play him in a Covid: The Disaster movie. As Parliament TV became box office for the first time in its inauspicious history, it soon became apparent that Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed Mr Cummings in a Brexit film, might lack the malevolence needed to deliver lines as sinister as: "Prime Minister, if you don't fire Matt Hancock we are going to kill people."www.telegraph.co.uk