OFFICIALS BRIEF SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE ON SPACE FORCE, SPACE OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS

Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs, May 26, 2021.