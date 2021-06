The Winters Senior Commission on Aging discussed several items at their meeting on June 9, some related to updates on the Winters Senior Center. City manager Kathleen Salguero Trepa said the city’s goal for the senior center is to prepare the bid package by August because that’s when Dan Maguire — the city’s former economic and development program manager who’s working on special projects for the city, including the senior center — will head to Italy and the city will lose his assistance.