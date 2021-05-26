Cancel
Woman, 71, reported missing in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lucille Christian was last seen at a home in the area of Spanky Drive and Highway 74 West in Lumberton around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She was reported missing by family around 10:30 p.m. that night.

