James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

A Rick and Morty movie feels like it would be the next logical step when considering how long the show has been on the air and how many fans it’s gained over the years. It doesn’t sound as though this is the plan right at the moment since the producer of the show has said that it’s possible, but it’s not on the docket at the moment. But if the show is as crazy as it is one has to imagine that a movie is going to need to move in a direction that’s even more out of control and will push limits that the show hasn’t touched yet. Or perhaps the same material will be seen but in a much more extravagant manner. The idea of trying to fathom this is enough to make some people pass out from euphoric shock or perhaps simply shut down as they try to contemplate how Rick and Morty could push any more boundaries than they already have. Oh, there are ways.