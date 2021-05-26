Cancel
James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...

Barbara Broccoli
