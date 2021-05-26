Cancel
Newport, RI

RIP Carole Ann Glazier

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 12 days ago
Carole Ann Glazier, 83, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 25, 2021 at St. Clare Home, Newport after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Glazier.

Carole was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Edward and Catherine O’Brien. She grew up in the Boston area and completed her education to follow her calling as a nurse. This brought her to the Newport area where she worked at Newport Hospital for almost 20 years. After retiring from the hospital, she continued to care for others as a nurse at St. Clare Home until her recent battle with cancer. For many years, she and her husband Bob lived around Newport in numerous NRF Circa houses.

Carole was always busy! When she was not working, you could find her volunteering at one of the many events around town, riding her bike through her beloved Newport, listening to music at King’s Park, kayaking, and many other outdoor joys. She loved the trips with her “Block Island Girls” and spending time with many friends from St. Clare’s and Newport Hospital. She cherished time with her family and was a treasured Nana and Gigi.

Carole is survived by two sons Robert Glazier and his wife Ruth of Sandown, NH, and Scott Glazier of Fall River; and five grandchildren, Kelly Henderson and her spouse Doug, Stephanie Richardson and her spouse Dave, Kaitlyn, Bridget, and Dylan Glazier, and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Levi Richardson. She also leaves her dear sister Claire Martinez of Newport.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband Robert Glazier, and two sisters, Norma Tully and Raylene Bento.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 29, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery.

In honor of Carole’s love of dogs over the years, please consider a donation to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.

