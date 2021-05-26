Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinite' Coming to Paramount Plus This Summer

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Infinite,” a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will arrive on Paramount Plus in time for summer. The film is scheduled to release on June 6. Originally set to premiere theatrically in August, Paramount announced earlier in May that “Infinite” would skip the big screen and...

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Paramount Plus#Disney Plus#Variety Based#Variety S Newsletter#Premiere#Dylan O Brien Co Star#Bonaventura#Fuqua Executive#Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Wants To Return For New Total Recall Movie

With the exception of the Terminator franchise, his recurring cameos in Sylvester Stallone’s Expendables series and 1984’s Conan the Destroyer, Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t revisited any of his most famous movies, but that hasn’t been due to a lack of trying on the part of either the various studios involved or the action hero himself.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Kristen Stewart Movies: What’s Coming Up For The Happiest Season Star

Not too long ago, CinemaBlend ran a piece breaking down the best Kristen Stewart movies and all the different ways you can watch them. And while looking back on the past is a great way to dig up some forgotten film roles from the Happiest Season star, sometimes there’s nothing better than to look at what someone has coming out in the next year, two years, and beyond. Such is the case for Stewart, who not only is set to portray Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer, but also has a few other movie and television shows in the works that sound quite impressive.
TV Shows/Film

Paramount+ Will Release One Original Movie Every Week Starting in 2022

Paramount+ seems like one of the younger streaming services on the scene, even though it’s just a rebranded versions of CBS All Access with a beefier library of movies and TV shows. However, only now is the Viacom-owned streamer trying to run with the big dogs in their production of original content. In fact, when 2022 rolls around, Paramount+ has plans to release one original movie every single week, and they’re getting a head start by debuting Antoine Fuqua‘s movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, this summer.
TV & VideosCollider

‘Oxygen’ Ending Explained: Alexandre Aja Breaks Down His Twisty Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller

It all seems so simple at the start. Netflix’s new sci-fi survival thriller Oxygen begins with a straightforward “what if?” — what if you woke up in a coffin-sized box, with no memory of who you are, and had to find a way out before you ran out of oxygen? But despite what the title might have you think, it’s not a simple survival story that ends up being the crux of the film, it’s the forgotten memories and what they mean, not just for the survival of Mélanie Laurent’s character, but for the future of all mankind.
MoviesBoston Globe

After 25 years and six movies, it’s still one impossible ‘Mission’

On May 22, 1996, the first “Mission: Impossible” movie was released. Yes, this month marks the silver anniversary of the franchise based on the ‘60s CBS series. Five more films have followed. According to IMDb, a seventh is set for release on May 27, 2022, and an eighth on July 7, 2023. Order your tickets now.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Infinite” Hits Paramount+ June 10th

Paramount Pictures has set a June 10th premiere day on Paramount+ for the Mark Wahlberg-led and Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi action movie “Infinite”. Ian Shorr pens this adaptation of the 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” which follows a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as ‘The Infinite’.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon's star-studded Solos is the latest in the golden age of expensive, empty sci-fi anthology

"Created by, and mostly written or directed by, David Weil – showrunner of Amazon’s impressive but ethically erratic Hunters – Solos has attracted a plush cast," says Jack Seale. "There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal interruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick – Alan Bennett is the master of it – that makes a lot of dramatic one-handers work: the superficially trivial anecdote that conceals a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate futurescape, every settee still has a cream cracker underneath. Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica about his wife’s farts and his son’s ice-cream preferences, these being details he didn’t appreciate until he became ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip across the galaxy because her disappointing Earthbound existence has left her with nothing to stick around for, tells the spaceship’s AI about a failed teen romance that represents a lifetime of chances not taken. However, such sketches require an empathic acuity and humble lightness of touch that Solos doesn’t possess. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. Sentences with literary delusions, such as 'I push through the barrier of bodies – hot, salty tears stinging my eyes' or 'We were standing there, her chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body' drop out of the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theatre for the upper circle to hear, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a tinny thump."
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Dwayne Johnson announces Disney+ Premier Access release for Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of Disney’s Jungle Cruise, has taken to Instagram to announce that the film is set to become the latest hybrid release from the Mouse House with a simultaneous day and date release in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Jungle Cruise joins a growing...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Uncharted' Fans Aren't Happy With Mark Wahlberg's Sully In New Teaser

A new photo of the upcoming Uncharted movie has been published, and honestly, it is not having the expected effect on fans. As a project, Uncharted has been kicking about for thirteen years, which is unbelievable. After six directors entered and exited the movie due to scheduling conflicts, Ruben Fleischer was finally brought on board for his experience in comedic action movies like Venom, 30 Minutes Or Less and Zombieland.
TV SeriesCollider

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Gets Action-Packed Official Trailer

Leverage fans can rejoice, as IMDb TV has released the official trailer for Leverage: Redemption. The trailer reveals what fans of the series can expect when Leverage comes back on July 9, and how these characters have changed since Leverage concluded in 2012. In the trailer, we see that the...
MoviesCollider

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.
TravelFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Time Travel Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

"Sometimes a man does what's best for his family." Amazon has launched the first full-length official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. Everything about this looks so generic and medicore, even the explosions seem like they're straight out of the 90s. Same with the dialogue. And there's still not even a clear shot of the aliens in this, they look more like zombies crawling around. Huh. I just hope the movie is better.
Moviessoulpurposemag.com

Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson to team up on film for faith of boxer-turned-minister

Two Hollywood notables are teaming up to tackle a new biopic, STU, according to Movieguide®. Actors Mark Wahlberg and famed Hollywood director Mel Gibson are collaborating on a new project. Wahlberg wanted to make a movie to honor the life and faith of boxer-turned-minister Father Stuart Long after the priest died on June 9, 2014. He was just 50 years old.
Moviespurewow.com

This Arnold Schwarzenegger Flick Is the #3 Movie on Netflix (& It Has a Murder Mystery Twist)

This throwback Arnold Schwarzenegger movie is a total must-watch. (And no, we’re not talking about The Terminator.) Introducing Sabotage, which originally hit theaters back in 2014. Now that it’s available to watch on Netflix, it’s already claimed the number three spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched films. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of the Dead and The Woman in the Window.)
TV & VideosGizmodo

The Nerd's Watch: Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Streaming in June

Though movie theaters are starting to allow patrons these days, the safer option remains streaming. Those who choose to stay home and stream are constantly rewarded with so much new content it’s mind-boggling. At the start of each month, most streamers—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max—do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away. io9 is here to help you narrow down your decision-making.
MoviesIGN

Infinite Trailer: Exclusive First Look Photo From the Mark Wahlberg Sci-Fi Action Film

Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite, tells the story of a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. The trailer just dropped for the film, and IGN also has an exclusive first look photo from Infinite (seen below), which is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Mark Wahlberg.
TV SeriesPolygon

Amazon’s anthology series Solos brings a spectacular cast to mediocre sci-fi

The strength of a monologue often depends on the strengths of the performer. How singular is their presence? How much do they dig into the text? How well do they build an interior world for their character, and an exterior world to contextualize their actions? Whether because of simplistic writing or insufficient execution, monologues can easily fall into self-indulgence, and that combination plagues Amazon Studios’ inconsistent science fiction anthology series Solos.