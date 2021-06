“Elementary” and “Trainspotting” actor Jonny Lee Miller will play former U.K. Prime Minister in season 5 of “The Crown,” Netflix revealed on Friday. Major served as Prime Minister of the U.K. and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997, and his reign coincided with the last few years of Princess Diana’s life (she died in 1997). Prior to his PM appointment, Major served in the Margaret Thatcher-led U.K. government from 1987 to 1990 as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary. Major, who is now 78, is viewed favorably by the British public, though his dalliances with former MP Edwina Curry — which emerged after he left office when Curry published her memoirs — have served as tabloid fodder.