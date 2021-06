Testimony at the Department of Human Services Public Hearing on New Jersey's CCDF Plan. Cecilia Zalkind, President & CEO, Advocates for Children of NJ. I am not going to repeat ACNJ’s testimony, which was presented this morning by ACNJ Senior Policy Analyst, Cynthia Rice. That testimony outlined detailed recommendations, based on the input we received from hundreds of parents and providers who participated in our recent Reimagine Child Care town halls, as well as the many events and conversations that ACNJ has held this past year.