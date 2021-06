There’s an anecdote Michael Laudrup often recounts that neatly sums up his legacy as a Barcelona and Real Madrid player. Standing in Valencia airport many years after his retirement, Laudrup was approached by a father and son. The boy was too young to have seen Laudrup the footballer, yet once his father had made clear what a special talent he was in the presence of, the son looked up and simply said: “5-0. 5-0.”