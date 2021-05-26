Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, St. Vincent among singers, bands for Shaky Knees Festival

ATLANTA — The Shaky Knees Festival has announced its lineup for the three-day music fest to take place this fall.

Last week, the festival announced that it would be held at Atlanta’s Central Park from Oct. 22-24.

Wednesday, the festival released their lineup of bands and singers that include Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels as the headliners.

Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal, The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood and The Hives will be among the 60 bands and singers that will be featured across four stages throughout the weekend.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” said Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

The festival was canceled twice last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaky Knees also announced dates for next year’s festival -- April 29 - May 1, 2022.

Shaky Knees also said it will be “in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival. As the weekends approach, Shaky Knees patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering Central Park.”

