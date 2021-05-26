Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, St. Vincent among singers, bands for Shaky Knees Festival

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DmH2_0aCC3TBm00

ATLANTA — The Shaky Knees Festival has announced its lineup for the three-day music fest to take place this fall.

Last week, the festival announced that it would be held at Atlanta’s Central Park from Oct. 22-24.

Wednesday, the festival released their lineup of bands and singers that include Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels as the headliners.

Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal, The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood and The Hives will be among the 60 bands and singers that will be featured across four stages throughout the weekend.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” said Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

OTHER THINGS HAPPENING AROUND ATLANTA:

The festival was canceled twice last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaky Knees also announced dates for next year’s festival -- April 29 - May 1, 2022.

Shaky Knees also said it will be “in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival. As the weekends approach, Shaky Knees patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering Central Park.”

For more information about the festival and ticket packages, CLICK HERE.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
47K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Dermot Kennedy
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Live Music#Live Bands#Shakyknees Lineup#Modest Mouse#Royal Blood#Hives#Cox Media Group#Shaky Knees Festival#Shaky Knees Patrons#Run The Jewels#Man#Tickets#Dates#Fall#Pic#October#Central Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
Related
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

From the Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ's storied career

HONG KONG — (AP) — Ray Cordeiro considers himself the luckiest radio DJ in the world. In a storied career spanning over 70 years in Hong Kong, Cordeiro has interviewed superstars including the Beatles and Elton John, and even received an MBE — an order of the British empire for outstanding achievement or service to the community — from Queen Elizabeth.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.