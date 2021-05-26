40 One-Of-A-Kind Maximalist Living Rooms
If you ask me, what decor style is currently in trend, I’ll say ‘maximalism’. Maximalism is a gorgeous home decor style that supposes lots of color, pattern, various styles and epochs mixed in one to create a unique space. This is new eclectics that went absolutely wild and many homeowners enjoy that! If you one of those who crave for color and pattern, let’s take a look at the boldest and coolest ways to decorate a living room in maximalist style!www.digsdigs.com