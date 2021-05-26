Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

40 One-Of-A-Kind Maximalist Living Rooms

digsdigs.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask me, what decor style is currently in trend, I’ll say ‘maximalism’. Maximalism is a gorgeous home decor style that supposes lots of color, pattern, various styles and epochs mixed in one to create a unique space. This is new eclectics that went absolutely wild and many homeowners enjoy that! If you one of those who crave for color and pattern, let’s take a look at the boldest and coolest ways to decorate a living room in maximalist style!

www.digsdigs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Rooms#Furnishings#One Room#Textiles#Color#Unique Decor#Home Decor#Maximalism#Maximalist Style#Styles#Prints#Epochs#Special Attention#Homeowners#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
ShoppingFood Network

10 Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Every Budget and Backyard Space

Having to move grilling tools and outdoor dinnerware from your kitchen to the patio can be a pain. A weatherproof outdoor storage cabinet can make grilling outdoors even easier. Whether you need more prep space, want to bring your dining room outside or just need some storage in the garage, these cabinets can make it even easier to spend more time grilling outdoors.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

Sebastian Cox Builds One-of-a-Kind Treehouse for Play and Adventure

Perched on a large atlas cedar, this one-of-a-kind treehouse is designed and built by UK-based designer Sebastian Cox. It is constructed as a private play and adventure space for kids of their client. The treehouse features scorched larch cladding on exterior, a unique shingled roof and a balustrade of chestnut...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.
Apparelbostonnews.net

One of a Kind Church Dresses

One of the most challenging things about clothes shopping is finding something that truly suits while feeling comfortable in it. Plus, with online shopping, this could be a bit more of a challenge since you cannot physically try the clothes on before you buy them. However, many online stores offer great quality clothes at affordable prices. And one store even focuses on Church dresses.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
RecipesApartment Therapy

5 Little Projects That Drastically Improved This Food Editor’s Kitchen During Quarantine (and Beyond)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of quarantine, lots of us (myself included) were forced to figure out how to do our jobs from our homes. For many, that meant finding a comfy chair-and-desk combo. Maybe getting a better task light or improving a super-slow internet connection. For me, life at home meant figuring out how to make my kitchen more functional. See, as a food editor for The Kitchn, my job includes cooking, writing, and styling recipes. And in mid-March, I realized that, with my family of four all at home in our Brooklyn apartment, our current kitchen setup was not going to cut it.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Carving Out This Much Extra Square Footage Can Up Your Home’s Value by 23%

Location, finishes, school zones, acreage—these are all factors that determine a home’s value. Another important one? Square footage, particularly “livable” square footage. Adding a small sunroom off of the kitchen or a whole separate level can pay off big time. In the United Kingdom, Build4Less found that double-story extensions (when you extend the size of your living space on two floors) can bump a property’s value up by 23 percent. The magic number: around 430 square feet.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Designer’s Memphis Mid-Century Ranch Has the Home Gym We All Wished We Had During Quarantine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior stylist, content creator, jewelry designer, and Small/Cool experience designer David Quarles, IV at first looked everywhere else but the neighborhood where his mid-century ranch is located when house hunting. “I live in the same neighborhood where both the middle and high school I attended are located!” he admits. “I guess I didn’t want to be constantly reminded of my awkward teenage years in school. *shrugs* However, I don’t think I could have made a better purchasing decision! The neighborhood is centrally located, making the commute to some of my favorite places only about 10-15 minutes! And the abundance of yard space I have is a major plus! ”
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.